Slightly Drier & Hotter

Dry air and Saharan dust is lowering our rain chances for today. However, isolated showers and storms possible around inland areas can’t be ruled out. Keep in mind that this dust acts like an allergen, so for those of you who suffer from allergies or respiratory issues, need to take the proper precautions. Also, it will make conditions feel hotter.

Computer models are showing an upper-level low in the Atlantic moving our way. This feature is not one we will be following for development, but one that will be bringing us more moisture. Right now, chance of rain is up to a 50% for the fourth of July. Unfortunately, showers and storms may be around through early evening for the fireworks shows.

More moisture will be around on the 4th of July and forecast calling for better rain chance. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/YDHB3nByGc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 2, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7