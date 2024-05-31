Some changes are in the air in the coming days across South Florida as a weak front finally gets a push to the south by the jet stream after being stuck across the northern part of the state this whole week.

Rainfall has been feast or famine depending on location the past few days with more than 2 inches measured at Miami but barely anything at Fort Lauderdale.

This front will usher in a slightly less hot and humid air mass along with windy weather, especially on Saturday.

At least for today, that breeze will noticeably increase out of the northeast, holding highs near 90F, which is still a tad above average. Expect generally sunny skies and mostly dry conditions.

That stronger wind should hold most afternoon showers and storms near the west coast of the state.

Saturday should remain mostly dry with sunshine and some passing clouds, but spotty showers can’t be ruled out from time-to-time due to that bigger breeze. Highs will be milder in the mid to upper 80s.

As mentioned, winds are expected to be strongest with sustained winds up to 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

As the wind veers more out of the east by Sunday and Monday while remaining breezy, that will tap into some moisture becoming available over the Atlantic Ocean.

Therefore, rain chances will be higher early in the week with fly-by showers possible and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures then turn hotter once again with isolated to scattered showers and storms during the second half of next week.