South Florida’s rainy season has come to an end as of October 15 and rainfall between now and May 15 — when rainy season began — was quite typical.

You may recall how dry it was early on, especially in July and August when a ‘Severe to Extreme Drought’ impacted all of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Then September arrived and it turned soggy, eliminating the drought completely.

This is great timing as we begin dry season because rain chances typically drop for the rest of the year. With that said, we will still have some opportunities for occasional showers at times over the next 7 days, mainly due to weak fall fronts that sweep through.

That first front arrives tonight into Thursday, which will usher in times of cloudiness with embedded showers moving in from the north and northeast. Overall, though, Thursday will still feature lots of dry time.

Then on Friday, a second front sweeps in. This one will actually drop our moisture levels with less humid air by the evening and lasting into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it is looking gorgeous with little to no rain shower activity, sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s paired with a nice, onshore breeze.

Tropical update

All is quiet in the tropics! The National Hurricane Center issued their last advisory at 5PM Wednesday on what was Tropical Storm Lorenzo.