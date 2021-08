Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s but with plenty of humidity, they’ll feel like the 100s. More of the same is expected on Saturday. Hazy conditions may arrive for the second half of the weekend.

Saharan Dust is set to arrive on Sunday. The leading edge may cause a few storms but that’s about it. Skies should turn a bit hazy due to the dust. It will also keep our rain chances near typical for this time of year thru Tuesday.