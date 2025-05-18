Following hot and humid conditions to start the weekend on Saturday, when some locations reached heat indices in the triple digits, more of the same is ahead for Sunday and beyond as this toasty weather stretch continues.

A heat dome will remain parked over the Gulf much of this week while spanning across Florida, keeping conditions hot.

This heat dome will also keep fronts and storms systems well to our north through midweek, meaning it will stay sunny and dry.

It will turn even hotter midweek with temperatures flirting with records in Miami and Fort Lauderdale!

By late in the week, a weak front may cross through, which could usher in some spotty showers but those rain chances look quite low at this time at only a 10-20% chance.

In the meantime for our Sunday, expect similar conditions as Saturday with plenty of blue skies.

Heat indices will return to the upper 90s to low 100s during the afternoon hours.