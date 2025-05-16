A dome of high pressure continues to build in overhead and expand across Florida, which has been responsible for the toasty temperatures the past few days, and will remain the case this weekend and into much of next week.

This will lead to high temperatures that are above average with highs in the low 90s through early next week before turning even hotter into potentially the mid 90s mid next week.

For our Friday, expect lots of sunshine and just a few clouds. Conditions will be dry but it sure will be humid, making for peak feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Heading into the weekend, not much changes as high pressure remains in control across Florida. This will lead to mostly sunny skies, near-0% rain chances, and highs in the low 90s for many locations.

The same can be said for at least early next week as our weather pattern does not shift much. It’s not until mid to late next week when a front may approach from the north and west, first pulling in hotter temperatures and eventually more moisture. Therefore, there is the potential for some rain but it doesn’t appear to be a big chance at this time.