A fantastic summer weekend is ahead for South Florida as we get ready to wrap up the July! Sure it will be hot but that’s very normal for this time of the year. What will make it very nice is that it will be mostly sunny and dry — something that isn’t all too common in the middle of the rainy season.

The reason for this dry and quiet pattern is just like last weekend as a heat dome returns over the southeastern US.

There is also some Saharan dust that will linger overhead, leading to a hint of haze in our skies as well as moderate air quality concerns this weekend.

On land, temperatures will top off into the low to mid 90s both days with heat indices in the low to mid 100s. That will be paired with lots of sunshine and a very low shower chance.

The breeze will also continue to gradually lessen, so if you plan to head to the beach, water conditions will continue to gradually improve with a low rip current risk returning Sunday.

Heading into next week, some pockets of moisture will sneak in at times as the heat dome becomes more distant. Therefore, the occasional, isolated shower or storm will be possible next week. Otherwise, next week looks fairly quiet too with sunshine and slightly hotter conditions.

Highs at times are forecast to reach the mid 90s, meaning feels-like temperatures will probably end up being in the mid 100s.

Tropical update

All is looking quiet at this time in the tropics with no development expected the next 7 days.