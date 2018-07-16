Sizzling Sun and Storms

Another sizzling Summer day is underway with afternoon storms in the forecast. A front to the north and high pressure to our east is providing for steering winds out of the southwest. This means mean plenty of heat will be around. In fact, models are showing feels like temperatures ranging between 100-105 degrees and getting hotter mid-week. Cooling showers would be nice, but unfortunately the forecast calls for scattered inland storms moving slowly toward the coastal communities. The time frame is between 4-6 pm. Once sunset takes place, the activity will wind down. By tomorrow, fewer storms will be possible due to some Saharan dust moving in from the Bahamas. However, it will not be totally dry.

Temperatures will feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Please stay hydrated! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/qO29sHDL1W — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 16, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7