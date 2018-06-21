Sizzling & Stormy

It was a sweltering start to Summer in South Florida. Daytime highs maxed out in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Miami was two degrees shy of tying the record set back in 2009.

We will stay on the sizzling side as we close out the work week. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid 90s to feel close to 105° when you factor in high humidity Friday afternoon.

Tapping into Gulf moisture due to west to southwest winds will keep storms in the forecast to start off the weekend. The activity will start off over the inland areas before firing up by the late afternoon hours over the metro and coastal cities.

TROPICS

Just a few weak wave. No areas for tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

