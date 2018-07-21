Sizzling Saturday, Stormy Sunday

We are starting off the weekend on a dry note. Lingering dry air will keep our shower and storm activity to isolated through Saturday night.

With all the sunshine and limited rain, we are in-store for a scorching day. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100° to 107° in spots under partly sunny skies.

But, we will make the shift to a more stormy setup by Sunday. A frontal boundary will close in from the north and trap moisture across South Florida. This will lead to scattered showers and storms by Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Widespread showers and storms will remain in our forecast for the work week too. Expect scattered showers and anytime downpours through Friday as an upper low forms over the northeastern Gulf and pumps tropical moisture into the Sunshine State.

TROPICS

Just of few weak waves that are of no concern to South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.