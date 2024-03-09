The heat and humidity continues to roll on into this weekend but changes arrives next week as a weak cold front sweeps through South Florida late in the day Sunday.

It’s now been a week straight of highs in the 80s. The last time we’ve had this long of a streak was back in late November!

Expect a blend of sun and clouds this Saturday along with mostly dry conditions and a strong, southerly breeze.

Highs will top off into the mid to upper 80s, which will likely be just shy of records.

Temperatures are forecast to be slightly warmer Sunday, although more clouds are in the forecast Sunday and even some isolated showers, especially during the afternoon, as the front arrives.

Then behind the front will be mild and less humid air for the early week time period with lows back in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Warming then returns mid to late in the week.

As far as rain chances are concerned, most of next week is looking quiet except for a shower chance on Wednesday.