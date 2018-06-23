Sizzle and Storms

A double dose of sizzling and stormy days are in-store for South Florida this weekend.

To start off Saturday, the heat index was in the low to mid 90s with triple digit heat in southwest Florida. The heat index is expected to be from 100° to 105° Saturday afternoon with daytime highs in the low to mid 90s.

Not even 10 am and it already feels like 100° in Naples this morning. Fort Lauderdale is 2 degrees shy of triple digit heat. Most of South Florida feeling the heat of the low to mid 90s. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gUUrGuRsYO — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 23, 2018

In addition to the sweltering heat, expect more storms to roll through South Florida during the afternoon through early evening hours. There is the potential for strong storms to produce small hail, frequent lightning, gusty winds and downpours leading to street flooding on Saturday.

It is a quiet start, but the skies will rumble later. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for South Florida starting this afternoon thru the early evening hours. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lz9Mtz0MHe — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 23, 2018

By Sunday, southeast winds will stir across the region. This will spark our sea breeze by the afternoon and evening hours steering most of the storms inland. This trend looks to stick around for the final week of June.

TROPICS

No areas of tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

