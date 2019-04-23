Simply Seasonal

Our south Florida temperatures are “right where they should be” compared to what’s average this time of the year. Here’s a check on the official morning lows (around daybreak Tuesday).

After a mild morning, afternoon readings made it into the lower 80’s, which is also seasonal for late April. While it feels nice, we’ve also been enjoying beautiful sky conditions like shown here, at sunset.

We’re definitely in a dry state. All corners of Florida are dry due to a large and persistent area of high pressure. While it’s in control, quiet weather continues this midweek.

By mid-day Wednesday we may see a few more clouds roll off the ocean. Easterly winds will continue, on the light side, with dry and pleasant weather holding tight.

While conditions are tranquil through much of this week, eventually we’ll see the approach of a weather disturbance from the distant Gulf of Mexico. The low (along with a trailing front) will likely approach Florida late Friday and Saturday with increasing rain chances. It will also feel more steamy due to southerly winds ahead of the system.