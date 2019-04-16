Simply Seasonal

We’re now within a month of the south Florida Rainy Season. At this mid-April time, though, rain is unlikely as drier air returns for the first half of the week.

High pressure is allowing for quiet conditions. Generally dry and stable weather expands over a large area (well beyond Florida and the region).

Once high pressure weakens and gradually drifts away, winds will begin veering out of the south (late Wednesday into Thursday). The flow will increase humidity values so it will feel more steamy. Temperatures, too, will notch-up at least a couple degrees warmer.

Weather forecast models continue to show the approach of a cold front on Friday. Conditions will be ripe for rain and thunderstorms while some storms could be strong. We’ll continue to monitor and update chances for active weather heading into the end of the week.