Simply Seasonal

Merry Christmas! Our south Florida weather is cooperating nicely for holiday festivities. Here’s a look at the beautiful sunset as we started Christmas Eve on Monday evening.

Even though we have some patchy clouds overhead, rain chances remain low for now. Across Florida, radar images are basically coming up dry. Be aware that these dry times will probably end just after Christmas (more on that in a moment).

Here’s the national forecast for Christmas and it looks fairly tame on Tuesday. Notice that temperatures don’t seem bad at virtually all major cities. What you can’t detect from this graphic, though, is a storm system that will rapidly build out of the western states. A large area of rain will then form across the southern Plains (including Texas, with strong storms). Meanwhile, as moisture meets up with colder air coming down from the north, snow will quickly ramp up. Across North Dakota, snow totals could even exceed 1 foot! Winds will also be strong enough to build into Blizzard conditions from Wednesday into Thursday. Be on the lookout for heavy winter weather spreading toward the western Great Lakes over time.

Our Florida weather (comparatively) looks quiet. Area winds will veer from the east, then southeast. That turn will do two things: increase local rain chances, allow for a temperature rise.