Simply seasonal

It’s back. Call it classic, or vintage, April weather that’s returning to south Florida. Temperatures are down slightly behind the passage of a weak cold front. Ahead of that front was a real “summer preview” on Tuesday. Highs generally hit 90 degrees (if not above) except in the Florida Keys where temperatures were more subdued in the 80’s. What you probably notice now is lower humidity. The drier air has worked into the region from the northwest and skies are bright with calm conditions. For the time being, high pressure is extending into Florida bringing stable air. This particular “high ridge” will weaken fairly soon and give way to another approaching front on Friday. As the work week draws to a close, we could see a few rain bands (from late afternoon through Friday evening). Into the weekend, then, the front will tend to stall out over Atlantic coastal waters extending into the Straits. Expect to see more clouds around with the chance of a brief shower on the breeze. Coastal locations will notice stronger and somewhat gusty winds. There will probably be concerns that those onshore winds will lead to rip currents at the beach and choppy boating conditions. Stay tuned.