We’re currently in the “top 3” strongest heat waves of the summer, south Florida. Speaking of numbers, it’s also the 6th consecutive day our area has a Heat Advisory (afternoon hours and lingering into the early evening). Temperatures have easily exceeded “what’s average” in early August. Moreover, the Heat Index values (how it feels with humidity) have soared to around 110-degrees which can be significant and dangerous with prolonged exposure.

In these hot and humid times, stay well hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially between 10 am and 5 pm. Of course, seek Air Conditioning when possible. Heat related issues are accelerated with strong sunshine and mostly dry conditions (as most of us have seen, recently).

Looking ahead, temperatures should settle back, slightly, as we get deeper into the week. We’re forecasting more frequent clouds with additional showers popping up during the peak heating periods. The wetter conditions will be returning due to a pull of deeper moisture out of the tropics. Heavy downpours will be possible (although often scattered) and the latest forecast models suggest most of south Florida receiving between 2 and 3 inches of rain later this week.

