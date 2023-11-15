All ingredients this Wednesday are coming together to produce a wet and stormy next 24 hours or so across South Florida as an area of low pressure nears Florida from the Gulf of Mexico while a slow-moving warm front lifts north into the area.

This will help steer in near-record high atmospheric moisture values, making the setup ripe for heavy rainfall and flooding.

Since yesterday, up to 3-7 inches of rain has already fallen and the additional rainfall on top of the wet grounds will only make the situation worse.

Fort Lauderdale, as of Tuesday, has now received 101 inches of rainfall, just more than an inch shy of the all-time rainfall record for any given year!

A widespread 3-7 inches of rainfall with isolated 10+ inch totals is forecast today into tomorrow across South Florida, so a Flood Watch is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Rain will turn more widespread this afternoon and into tonight, which is when the worst of the weather and the heaviest of the rain is expected.

There will also be the isolated risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm, including tornadoes.

In addition to the rain will be the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through Thursday afternoon for wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Thankfully starting Thursday, conditions will gradually begin to improve. It will remain windy throughout the day but rain chances will gradually decrease. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible to start the day, then turning drier by the afternoon.

Friday will then feature a spotty shower with warmer, above average temperatures before lower humidity and temperatures closer to average settle in this weekend along with sunshine and mostly dry conditions.