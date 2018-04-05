Showers with a few storms

South Florida we could use the rain and yesterday we received some. There was even a report of a funnel cloud near West Kendall. As for today, look for some showers with an isolated storm possible this afternoon.
Today Colorado State University issued their 2018 hurricane season outlook. This is the first of a handful of outlooks. They are calling for a slightly above-average season. 14 named storms, 7 becoming hurricanes, and 3 strengthening into major hurricanes of category 3 or greater.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7