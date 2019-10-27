Showers Today, Drier Next Week

Good Sunday Morning South Florida! SE Winds will keep some tropical moisture over South Florida today. Because of this, expect around a 40% chance of rain later this afternoon. Overall, we’re starting to enter a drier pattern that will become more prominent next week.

SE Winds will keep some tropical moisture over South Florida today. Because of this, expect around a 40% chance of rain later this afternoon. Overall, we're starting to enter a drier pattern that will become more prominent next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/X4I4JLs5NW — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 27, 2019

Here’s your day planner for today. It won’t be a washout, but expect some showers later on this afternoon.

Good Sunday morning South Florida! Here's your day planner for today. It won't be a washout, but expect some showers later on this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OUwd60jugr — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 27, 2019

Much drier conditions return this upcoming work week. Rain chances will range between 20-30%.

Much drier conditions return this upcoming work week. Rain chances will range between 20-30%. Happy Sunday! #flwx #7weather pic.twitter.com/ccbQ818dy9 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 27, 2019

As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Pablo has strengthened, but it’s expected to dissipate into a remnant low by tomorrow.

As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Pablo has strengthened, but it's expected to dissipate into a remnant low by tomorrow. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/P7y8NlnIOR — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 27, 2019

Have a great day South Florida!