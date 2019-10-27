Showers Today, Drier Next Week

Good Sunday Morning South Florida! SE Winds will keep some tropical moisture over South Florida today. Because of this, expect around a 40% chance of rain later this afternoon. Overall, we’re starting to enter a drier pattern that will become more prominent next week.
Here’s your day planner for today. It won’t be a washout, but expect some showers later on this afternoon.
Much drier conditions return this upcoming work week. Rain chances will range between 20-30%.
As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Pablo has strengthened, but it’s expected to dissipate into a remnant low by tomorrow.
Have a great day South Florida!