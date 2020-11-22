Showers Today, Drier Next Week

Grab your umbrellas, South Florida!

Today, scattered showers possible along the sea breeze. Other than that, it won’t be as breezy today with temperatures staying on the mild side. By tonight, it will be drier with just a few clouds around.

Tomorrow, expect a much lower rain chance as drier air filters in. We will have lots of sunshine along with mild temperatures. Monday into Tuesday, another front will move through. This front won’t do much to our temperatures aside from just reinforcing the temperatures we’ve been seeing in the lower 80’s. Humidity will drop once again and windy conditions will return.

After today, the rest of the upcoming holiday week looks nice and dry! Low rain chances and low humidity is expected, even into Thanksgiving. A stray quick moving shower can’t be ruled out completely.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 80’s across the board into next week.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure between the Bahamas and Bermuda has a slight chance of developing subtropical characteristics in the yellow shaded area as it moves toward the NE over the next day or so.

Have a great day, South Florida!

 

