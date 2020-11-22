Showers Today, Drier Next Week

Grab your umbrellas, South Florida!

GRAB YOUR UMBRELLAS: Some showers possible along the breeze today. Although it won't be a washout, grab your umbrellas just in case. By tonight, it should be drier. Overall, not as breezy today and mild temperatures continue. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/FbrQfrFhFT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 22, 2020

MILD DAYS AHEAD: After some showers along the breeze today, tomorrow will we will go back to mainly dry conditions. Into Tuesday, a front moves in, keeping us mild and dry with less humidity and windy conditions. A stray shower can't be ruled out. #flwx pic.twitter.com/W7kA3OjZH2 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 22, 2020

DRIER AFTER TODAY: Today, expect scattered showers and humid conditions. For next week, however, it will be much drier and sunny with just a stray shower chance and lower humidity. Things are looking great for Thanksgiving, too! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tVPKgfmMQR — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 22, 2020

For the upcoming holiday week, temperatures will remain in the low 80's across the board. It will be comfortable and not too hot as we head into Thanksgiving. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sgBgz9St9l — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 22, 2020

7 A.M. Sun Tropical Outlook: An area of low pressure between the Bahamas and Bermuda has a slight chance of slowly developing subtropical characteristics in the yellow shaded area as it moves toward the NE over the next day or so. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/1iR2qsKo5Q — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 22, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!