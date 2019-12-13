Showers Today Ahead of Weekend (Not So) Cold Front

Happy Friday South Florida! Clouds cover all of South Florida this morning. Expect those clouds to stick around into tonight.

It's a gloomy start to our morning so far in South Florida as cloudy skies cover the entire area. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yFqqjW3DA0 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 13, 2019

In addition, showers are in the forecast once again for today! Have your umbrellas handy.

Here’s your day planner for today! Showers will mainly show up in the afternoon hours.

Here's your day planner for today. Expect clouds to stick around and some showers later on this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/H3hGUgo41B — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 13, 2019

Things look great for Winterfest! Just a slight chance of showers in the early morning and late afternoon hours. We should be clear for the parade.

Here's your day planner for the Winterfest Boat Parade! Looking good aside from a slight chance of rain in the late morning/early afternoon hours. Should be clear for the parade. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LNuuSCVmeK — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 13, 2019

Here’s your 7-day forecast! A cold front brings us a slight temperature drop on Sunday. Things get drier into Monday, and then showers return to the forecast for the upcoming work week.

Have a great day, South Florida!