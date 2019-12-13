Showers Today Ahead of Weekend (Not So) Cold Front

Happy Friday South Florida! Clouds cover all of South Florida this morning. Expect those clouds to stick around into tonight.
In addition, showers are in the forecast once again for today! Have your umbrellas handy.
Here’s your day planner for today! Showers will mainly show up in the afternoon hours.
Things look great for Winterfest! Just a slight chance of showers in the early morning and late afternoon hours. We should be clear for the parade.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! A cold front brings us a slight temperature drop on Sunday. Things get drier into Monday, and then showers return to the forecast for the upcoming work week.
Have a great day, South Florida!