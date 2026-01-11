Lots of changes are in store during this new week so enjoy the weekend while you can!

Similar as Saturday, expect more clouds than sunshine overall this Sunday but it will still be a nice day to be outside.

The wind will be noticeably lighter throughout today as a front approaches. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s and will come close to tying records, mainly in Miami.

There is the chance for some showers, especially across the Florida Keys during the day. Then after sunset and lasting into the first half of tonight, passing scattered showers are expected across mainland South Florida as the front moves in.

Behind this front will be a northeast breeze Monday and Tuesday. That will usher in seasonable highs while lows will still be warmer than normal. That will also draw in cloudier skies overall and occasional, passing showers. Lots of dry time is still anticipated during this time frame with rain chances at a 30% risk.

Then by Wednesday, a second front moves in — practically developing right across Florida. This will lead to periods of showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms.

We could use the rainfall as there is a Moderate Drought in place for all of South Florida. At Miami International Airport — one of the main reporting weather stations in our area — there has been no measurable rain for the past 27 days!

It’s not until Thursday when yet another front arrives, leading to morning showers and storms followed by drying and clearing conditions later in the day. This front will be the one that brings in the chilly change.

While Thursday will still be mild, Friday will be cold with highs in the 60s and lows around 50F. It won’t be a long-lasting chill, however, with highs back in the 70s come next weekend but the mornings are still expected to be cold.