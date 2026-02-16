A broken line of showers is moving across South Florida this morning and should clear the area by early afternoon. The weak cold front will slide through by midday and push into the Florida Keys, bringing an end to the rain chances.

Behind the front, winds will relax and temperatures won’t change much for us. Highs today will still reach the low to mid 80’s. Tonight into Tuesday, drier and more stable air moves in, dropping rain chances to near zero. Along the East coast, a breeze off the Atlantic may keep highs in the upper 70’s Tuesday, while inland and West coast areas warm into the low to mid 80’s.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, high will remain in firm control keeping things mostly sunny, dry, and warmer. Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80’s. The next possible chance of rain may arrive Sunday, but it’s still too early to know how much impact the next cold front will have.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7