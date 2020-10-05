Happy Monday, South Florida!
I hope everyone had a great weekend,…despite how much of a mixed bag it was. It started off soggy then ended much drier than we had seen in a few days and it looks like a similar weather pattern will continue across South Florida. And that’s exactly how we woke up this morning….with fewer clouds and only a few showers streaming in from the Atlantic.
Slightly drier air has moved in across our region which will finally put an end to the open faucet and that we saw for so many days here. Even some drier air has moved into South Florida, we can still expect scattered to isolated showers streaming in from time to time together with clouds moving across South Florida. The moisture associated with Tropical Storm Gamma that drenched South Florida this past weekend is a bit more concentrated around the center while the National Hurricane Center now shifts it’s focus to an area in the Caribbean they could once again bring tropical moisture into our area as we saw a few days ago.
So let’s talk about this ‘area’ in the Caribbean….it is newly formed Tropical Storm Delta and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane once it moves into the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This system poses no direct threat to South Florida, however, moisture associated with it could stream into South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday, which would increase cloud cover and rain chances across our area. Tropical Storm Delta will be taking aim at the Central Gulf Coast late in the work week, pulling all of its tropical moisture away from South Florida.
Today South Florida will see times of sunshine followed by scattered to isolated [fast-moving] showers. The breeze picked up across South Florida on Sunday afternoon and today will be no different as we will enjoy a strong Easterly wind throughout the day. That means that as quickly as the showers move in to your area, they will be moving out just as quickly. And while the breeze might be refreshing, it will also keep our rip current risk elevated up and down our East Coast beaches. This looks to stick around for a few days as South Florida will continue to see breezy conditions through the next few days. Afternoon high temperatures will hover around that 90° mark.
After a soggy weekend, South Florida continues to see a downtrend as far as our rain chances are concerned….drier air has moved in from the Atlantic, which will continue to keep our rain chances typical for this time of year. As Tropical Storm Delta moves into the NW Caribbean, South Florida will have to keep an eye on the moisture associated with it. If it comes close to us, then we could see more clouds building on Tuesday with increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. As Tropical Storm Delta moves farther away from us later in the week, ‘drier air’ will once again move into our area from the Atlantic, which will help our rain chances go back to normal once again.
