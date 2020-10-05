SHOWERS STREAMING IN

While South Florida can expect isolated to scattered showers today, rain *could* be on the rise by Tuesday/Wednesday. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/K48AH8VlWP

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.