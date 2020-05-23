Showers & Storms Increase into the Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Here’s a timelapse of the sun setting on Miami as clouds and showers move into parts of South Florida.
Showers started moving into parts of South Florida throughout the night, and will increase into tomorrow and Memorial Day.
We will be watching an area of tropical moisture near the Yucatan Peninsula that will be moving toward the north as we head into the rest of the holiday weekend. This will bring us some showers & storms tomorrow into the beginning of the week.
Tomorrow, shower coverage will increase across South Florida from south to north. Some afternoon storms will be possible, as well.
Memorial Day doesn’t look great for Miami, as showers and a few storms will be possible.
The rest of the holiday weekend looks to be soggy into the beginning of next week, including Memorial Day. Rain chances continue into the rest of the week, but it won’t be as wet.
Have a great night, South Florida!