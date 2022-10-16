A rather stubborn front that has reached South Florida has stalled over the Florida Keys this morning, preventing dry air from completely pushing through the area. That means showers and storms will be in the cards for some areas today.

Given that the front will be over the Keys, the greatest chance for seeing a few showers and storms will be there but Miami-Dade County can certainty see some rain too. Meanwhile the more north you get like in Broward County, besides a spotty shower it will be brighter, drier and actually less humid. Otherwise across the area, high temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 80s (above average across mainland South Florida) along with breezy conditions along the coast, which will make for a moderate rip current risk.

On Monday, that stalled front will fizzle as a new front approaches Florida. Moisture from the front will linger, however, and with a southeast wind additional showers are possible on Monday. Thankfully, this activity should be rather isolated. Similar to Sunday, highs will be warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Now on Tuesday, the next front will take control of our weather. The wind will veer out of the southwest, driving temperatures up and into the upper 80s and low 90s and that will come with a few storms on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers could linger into Thursday and perhaps Friday as well, depending on whether an area of low pressure forms offshore near the Bahamas. Regardless, a cool down is expected with low temperatures near 70F and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s paired with lower humidity starting Wednesday once that front crosses through. Something to look forward to later this week!