Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! The past few days have been quite nice for us as we enjoyed low humidity and comfortable temperatures earlier in the week. These nice conditions came after the bitter cold blast that South Florida experienced last weekend into early parts of this week. But temperatures have slowly warmed back into the lower 80s the previous afternoons. This morning we woke up to mild temperatures and picture perfect conditions ahead of our next front.

The above mentioned front will not be bringing any cool down this time around. In the last 24 hours, as the front has dropped south across our state, it has slowly weakened and slowed its forward speed. This means that the cold air will stay north of our area as our temperatures remain on the mild side. This front is forecast to stall over South Florida this weekend, which should help keep showers around.

Speaking of rain chances, after days of dry weather across South Florida, showers will return to the forecast once again today, especially as the front gets closer to our area. As mentioned above, the front is forecast to stall nearby. This will leave scattered showers in the forecast not only through today but also into the latter part of the weekend. Our afternoon high temperatures will remain in the lower 80s both today and on Sunday while a Northeast breeze could pick up from time to time later this afternoon.

Looking ahead, this stubborn front looks to stick around across South Florida until at least the middle of the upcoming work week. A few showers will be possible each day but by no means are we expecting a washout. However, by the middle of next week another front will begin to push across our state and that will finally wipe away all the moisture, humidity and the warmer temperatures out of our area. That means that our cooler and drier air will once again return to the forecast by the end of the workweek. Temperatures by Friday and Saturday morning could possibly reach into the 50s once again.

Have great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

