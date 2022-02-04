LOCAL

Conditions remail quiet over South Florida for today. However, high pressure will move further out to sea in advance of the major winter storm moving into the Eastern half of the U.S. with warm winds out of the Southeast. This will help the humidity rise and highs reach 80’s for today. It should remain dry, but any time we have an onshore flow, there could be a light shower move in along the breeze. Overnight, ingredients will be present for fog to form.

The front will progress Southward and down the Peninsula on Saturday increasing cloud cover and chance of seeing scattered showers in the afternoon. It will stall out over the region leaving South Florida potentially unsettled through Tuesday.

Most models show it all clearing by midweek bringing drier conditions and typical temperatures back into the forecast. Lows in the low 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s.

A cold front will take on a soggy stall this weekend, elevating rain chances especailly Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/GrbgTFHYKe — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 4, 2022

NATIONAL

Major winter storm will move into the Northeast bringing the heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Locations impacted yesterday by snow and/or ice will experience bitterly cold temperatures, below freezing into the weekend. This will leave hazardous conditions and impact travel.

Scattered showers and storms possible in the Southeast. Flash flooding potential still in place for Southern Alabama.

Quite the contrast in temperatures across the Southeast right now thanks to a cold front bringing rain and storms to the region. pic.twitter.com/Kher0VUfiv — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 4, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7