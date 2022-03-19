Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Our afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid to upper 80s making it feel more like late spring then late winter. It was a dry and beautiful day here in South Florida but some changes are headed our way and we could begin to see some of those changes as we had into late tonight and especially into early Sunday morning.

All eyes are on a weak front that is moving south across our state. Ahead of it, South Florida will continue to see warm temperatures tonight and once again on Sunday. However, one noticeable change for the latter part of the weekend is that South Florida can expect showers to return to the forecast. As far as timing is concerned, our Sunday will start off with a few showers but as the front gets closer later in the day, we will see a better chance of scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm or two during the second half of our Sunday.

And speaking of Sunday, Spring officially begins at 11:33 in the morning. Monday will be the first full day of spring. We can expect sunrise on Sunday to be at 7:24 while the first Spring sunset will be at 7:32 in the evening. That means we will have 12 hours and just a few minutes of total daylight while temperatures continue to feel warmer than average for this time of year.

Looking ahead, the front will eventually clear South Florida as we head into the start of the work week. While this weak front isn’t expected to bring any significant cooling, South Florida can expect near-average temperatures on Monday and slightly lower humidity to start the work week. As we fast forward through the week, breezy conditions are expected by mid-week while temperatures once again begin to warm into the mid to upper 80s. This will be due to a south wind that will return to the forecast ahead of another front that is forecast to reach our area by the end of the week. And unlike the front we are expecting tomorrow, the second front on Friday may actually bring *some* cooling to South Florida, especially during the overnight hours.

Have a great last evening of ‘Winter’!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.