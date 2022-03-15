Front that brought South Florida the heat and chilly air over the weekend is lifting North. This is drawing up unsettled air from the Caribbean. Therefore, all the ingredients are in place to see showers and storms developing. A few could be strong to severe producing gusty winds, dangerous lightning and small-size hail.
Good rain chance in the forecast through Wednesday. However, enough moisture could linger for a couple of showers early Thursday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7