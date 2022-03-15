Front that brought South Florida the heat and chilly air over the weekend is lifting North. This is drawing up unsettled air from the Caribbean. Therefore, all the ingredients are in place to see showers and storms developing. A few could be strong to severe producing gusty winds, dangerous lightning and small-size hail.

Showers & storm activity will be on the increase later today & it could go into early Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk across the Northern extent of South Florida for today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dk3iHqnMgv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 15, 2022

Good rain chance in the forecast through Wednesday. However, enough moisture could linger for a couple of showers early Thursday.

RAIN TREND calls for a good chance of seeing showers & storms through mid-week. There could be enough moisture lingering early Thursday for some showers. Drier conditions to close out the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/g01XS30s2u — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 15, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7