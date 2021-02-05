Deeper moisture moves into South Florida over the weekend, so the warmth and humidity will be higher. Showers return late Saturday through Sunday afternoon with the potential of a storm or two. Next front will wash out over the region since it won’t have enough support to clear. Therefore, look for another are of high pressure to build across the Southeast United States to keep the air dry and warm with a nice ocean breeze through next week.

Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with lots of sunshine. As we head into the weekend, our dry streak ends as a system crossing the state will bring us scattered showers and even an isolated storm chance. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5abA12Avem — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 5, 2021

We need the rain, not the storms. Next best chance will start Saturday night.

RAIN TREND: Expect lots of sunshine today outside of a stray shower chance tonight. Scattered rain and even some isolated storms return to South Florida this weekend for the first time in a while! Next week looks to be drier, overall. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/DnFYmnD1Dd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 5, 2021

Temperatures will be above average next week. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s with highs in the low 80’s.

WARM STRETCH AHEAD: After mild temperatures this afternoon, expect the 80's once again for the rest of the weekend and into next week! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7VmzbRQcCy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 5, 2021

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7