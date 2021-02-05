Showers Return

Deeper moisture moves into South Florida over the weekend, so the warmth and humidity will be higher. Showers return late Saturday through Sunday afternoon with the potential of a storm or two. Next front will wash out over the region since it won’t have enough support to clear. Therefore, look for another are of high pressure to build across the Southeast United States to keep the air dry and warm with a nice ocean breeze through next week.

We need the rain, not the storms. Next best chance will start Saturday night.

Temperatures will be above average next week. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s with highs in the low 80’s.

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

