Showers on the way?

We had a gorgeous weekend with warmer air filtering into the area. The new week promises to have more warmth, but with some changes. Look for a backdoor front to move into the Florida peninsula bringing some coastal showers late Monday into Tuesday. At the same time, the threat for severe weather will increase for portions of the Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley. The forecast is calling for strong to severe storms, heavy rainfall and flood concerns. However, for South Florida rain chances are not impressive. Right now we have only a 20-30% through Tuesday.

By midweek, most of the computer models show high pressure building in from the north and the winds going from breezy to gusty at times. This means rough seas for swimmers and boaters. Make sure to swim at a guarded beach through the end of the week. Over the weekend, we could a little more moisture move in ahead of another cold front.

A slow moving storm system will bring the threat for severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Plains and lower Mississippi Valley Monday-Thursday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3S1qifZeBr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 25, 2018

Have a wonderful new week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7