It will be slightly cooler to start under dry conditions.

Front to our South is leaving moisture behind and as high pressure builds in across the mid-Atlantic States winds will turn breezy out of the East-Northeast. Some showers will move in and out as a result. Coastal areas have the highest chance.

Advisories in effect for swimmers and boaters.

Stronger cold front arrives Thursday, so start dusting off the sweaters and jackets because overnight lows into Friday morning will be in the low 50’s and highs in the low to mid 70’s. In fact, it will be drier with sweater weather sticking around through early next week.

The jet stream will have a sharp dip across the Southeast U.S. to keep the cold air in place.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7