Showers on the breeze

We’re now on “the other side” of a lingering front. Not long ago, the boundary was a cold front slipping through south Florida (in very weak fashion). Of course, we had the heat ahead of it, including highs near 90-degrees Tuesday afternoon! Wednesday was much more spring-like, especially factoring in the strong breeze arriving off the ocean.

Plenty of clouds continue to rotate into the region. We did manage to squeak out a sliver of sunshine late in the afternoon (Wednesday) before clouding over again in the evening.

The weather map still suggests a strong and gusty breeze during the late week. Occasional showers will likely move in from the east. Individual rain bands will march along rapidly, since wind speeds stay fairly high from Thursday through Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, the overall pattern will be slightly drier and warmer for the weekend. Then, next week another front approaches with an increase in rain and storms.

We’re getting closer to the start of the south Florida Rainy Season. It’s just over a month away and will be set to begin on May 15.