Showers on the breeze

South Florida look for clouds to remain in place with a brief shower possible. Winds remain gusty at times creating rough sea for swimmers and boaters. Heading into the final weekend of the year, winds will relax as high pressure slips into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will improve conditions out on the waters. Look for a mostly dry weekend with maybe an isolated coastal shower at best. Temperature wise, we will run about 10-12 degrees above average. Therefore, if you have outdoor parties to ring in 2019, the weather will definitely cooperate as we will be the envy around the nation!

Here is a sneak peek of your New Year's Eve forecast. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/RVeVgx3MSU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 28, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7