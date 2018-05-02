Showers on the Breeze

Showers have been moving in along a strong breeze off the ocean. A bank of moisture continues to sit over the Bahamas with an old front parked over the area. As long as it remains there, we will have a chance of seeing some showers at times through Thursday morning. By Friday, look for the wind to relax and drier air to filter into South Florida.
As for the weekend, long-range models are showing a little disturbance developing in the western Atlantic Ocean. If they are right and it holds, look for a good chance of seeing showers and storms on Sunday into early next week.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7