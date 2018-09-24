Showers off the ocean

Not much has changed lately with our south Florida weather pattern. The main continuity involves an onshore flow (which simply means our air is moving onshore, arriving from the east). There’s a bit of moisture connecting into this flow, so a few rain showers will be drawn into the area from the water. This is probably a persistent enough pattern that these isolated showers will remain possible at any point of the day or night. In between rain bands there will be temporary clearing, so it’s truly a changeable set up heading into the next few days. The current weather map shows a low pressure disturbance north of the Bahamas. It’s beginning to turn northward and will be monitored for some tropical potential. At most, the disturbance could briefly acquire enough organization to become a tropical depression. That potential will be very limited to about 24 hours. Beyond that point, upper winds will become unfavorable for any development as it speeds northward. The only classified system being tracked now by the National Hurricane Center is Subtropical Storm Leslie. Leslie is expected to diminish soon over the north central Atlantic so it will never impact any land areas. At least 3 other spots are being monitored this week for “tropical potential”. Of these, one includes remnants of the former storm “Kirk” that may approach the Lesser Antilles later this week. Our local south Florida forecast calls for seasonal temperatures with plenty of humidity hanging around. The only change is likely to arrive prior to the weekend involving stronger winds. The stronger flow (rare for us, in recent weeks and months) will build as high pressure grips the eastern states. Sustained winds could be as healthy as 15 -20 miles per hour along with stronger gusts. The windy pattern will probably last all weekend and continue into next week with rip currents at the beach.