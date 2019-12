Good morning, South Florida!

Today, expect on and off showers throughout the afternoon. It will be breezy too, with winds out of the E-SE gusting up to 25 mph.

Good morning, South Florida! Today, expect on and off showers throughout the afternoon. It will be breezy too, with winds out of the E-SE gusting up to 25 mph. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xySWWaerGG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 28, 2019

Keep your umbrellas handy! While the best rain chance is throughout the morning, expect on and off showers into the afternoon and the evening, too.

Some rain will be in the forecast into Tuesday of next week. Then, we start off the first few days of the new year with drier and sunnier conditions.

Here's your 7-day forecast. Some rain will be in the forecast into Tuesday of next week. Then, we start off the first few days of the new year with drier and sunnier conditions. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pLmuCa73x7 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 28, 2019

Have a great day, South Florida!