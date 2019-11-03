Showers Increase as Front Nudges South

Good Sunday Morning South Florida! A cold front that’s been parked over the Lake Okeechobee area will be nudging slowly southward today, bringing us some rain chances into this afternoon and tonight. It won’t be a washout, but rain chances will range between 30-40%. Little to no temperature relief is expected out of this front, as temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s this afternoon. Carry your umbrella with you just in case!

Here's your day planner for today, Miami. Some showers are expected this afternoon, with wetter conditions tonight. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fxrzGjcD1k — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 3, 2019

Into tomorrow, the front seems to stall out somewhere across South Florida, and then weaken into Tuesday. As it does so, the rain chances will decrease. Into Thursday of next week, expect drier conditions. By the end of the week, more moisture returns to the forecast.

Most of next week looks to be drier with less rain, but by next Friday and Saturday, higher rain chances return to the forecast. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7AyrnPQNOA — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 3, 2019

In the tropics, all is still quiet.

Have a great day South Florida!