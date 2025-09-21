Saturday ended up being more unsettled once again with splash-and-dash showers throughout the day. Sunday is forecast to be quite similar as the setup doesn’t change all too much with a slightly weaker onshore breeze out of the northeast.

Often times with a northeast breeze and enough moisture, that tends to generate isolated to scattered passing showers. Therefore, more of the same is ahead Sunday. It won’t be on the washout but be on the lookout for the anytime shower chance with some embedded, isolated thunderstorms.

Heading into the start of the week, Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be the most unsettled with times of scattered showers and storms as the stalled front lifts back up to the north. That will focus more moisture and clouds across South Florida as a result but this time around, it shouldn’t be too soggy as previous weeks this month with a lower risk for flooding overall.

Thankfully, this bump up in rain chances will be relatively short-lived as some drier air up above in the atmosphere flows back in mid to late week, which should suppress our rain chances. It won’t be completely dry but showers and storms should be fewer and farther between. As a result, temperatures will also turn hotter.

Speaking of the heat, fall begins on Monday but don’t expect any big temperature drops. Over the next couple months, our typical high temperatures do gradually lower, going from the upper 80s at the start of October to the low 80s by December!

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is forecast to become a hurricane later in the day Sunday, then will pass east of Bermuda as a hurricane Monday before curving completely out to sea thereafter.

There is also a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is monitoring over the eastern Atlantic Ocean with a low, 30% chance of forming over the course of the next 7 days.