A dramatic drop in temperatures of the summer edition takes place this Friday.

That follows record heat across South Florida where Miami and Key West reached 98F and 96F, respectively. That made it the hottest temperature in more than a year and it tied the 2nd hottest temperature in recorded history for both cities.

This Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will be more seasonable — if not slightly below average — with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

With this temperature drop comes a drop in feels-like temperatures by about 10F for most locations when you compare yesterday versus today.

We can thank a very weak, slowing front across the Florida Keys and Bahamas, providing an onshore flow out of the northeast.

This will introduce more clouds to the forecast this Friday with times of showers and storms, which could produce isolated instances of flooding.

Over the weekend, it will be the case of location making all the difference of what weather conditions will be seen. Closer to the front in the Florida Keys and Miami-Dade, expect more clouds than sunshine and showers from time-to-time.

Meanwhile in Broward County, there should be more sunshine and mostly dry conditions. Even humidity levels should be a touch lower than it’s been!

Then as we work our way into next week, temperatures will rebound back above average in the mid 90s with showers and storms possible.

Tracking Ernesto

Hurricane Ernesto has strengthened into a Category 2 system and will impact Bermuda later today, making its closest pass to the country Saturday morning as a forecast Category 2 hurricane.

While it won’t directly impact the US, it will lead to higher surf and rip current dangers up and down the East Coast the next few days.