Showers Ahead Of Cold Front

Today the chance of showers and isolated storms return to the forecast ahead of a weak cold front. Late afternoon between 3 to 6 pm we will have the best chance of seeing activity on the radar. The weak cold front will slide slowly in our direction and clear South Florida Wednesday morning. Therefore, winds turn out of the North-Northeast and temperatures will be back to normal. By Thursday morning, you will need a light sweater or jacket as temperatures will tumble into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. This front for sure is not as strong as the one last week.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

South Florida we have a chance of showers and seeing isolated storms this afternoon ahead of a cold front. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/UNw9kJ4CZV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 4, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7