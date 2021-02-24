Shower Chances Going Down

A front is slowly falling apart as it continues to drift Southward across South Florida this morning. Meanwhile, high pressure is gaining control gradually drying the air out. A warm breeze is set to continue out of the East-Southeast, so aside from a few brief passing showers from time to time, a quiet day is expected. High temperatures today will range from the low to mid 80’s across South Florida.

Chances for rain begin to decrease on Thursday as front fizzles and high pressure gets in firm control. A warming trend will take place as highs climb into the middle 80’s.

By the weekend, as winds flow in off the ocean, it will feel steamier and a lot more like May.

TODAY'S OUTLOOK: A lingering front nearby, moisture coming in off the ocean with E/SE winds, and warm afternoon temps will come together today to bring us a spotty shower chance. Have an umbrella handy, just in case. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jyo6S530Ah — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 24, 2021

LOOKING AHEAD: Today & tomorrow, expect spotty showers & temps in the low 80's. By Fri, drier air filters in, leaving us with lower rain chances & the start of a warming trend. By the weekend, temps will be well above normal & lots of sunshine is expected. pic.twitter.com/kPN1yd1l5P — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 24, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7