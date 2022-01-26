Cold air is gone, temporarily!

Front #1: Low pressure and trailing cold front in the Gulf moves through Florida today bringing a chance of seeing scattered showers and isolated storms. Best chance will be in the afternoon. As it moves into the Atlantic, spotty showers will be likely along coastal communities and offshore on Thursday.

Nice and near-average temperatures expected Friday. Forecast Low is 64 and a high of 78.

Front #2: The main story with this front will be the cold air in its wake. It will be of Arctic origin because the front crosses through producing a stray shower Saturday morning, but by then temperatures will already be in the low 50’s. Highs will struggle to reach the 60’s!

Saturday night, freezing temperatures are forecast to spread South possibly into Collier/Palm Beach/Broward counties. Cold weather advisories will likely be issued.

Front #3: Reinforcing cold front/shot of cold air moves in Sunday night having us sporting the layers through early next week.

An approaching front from the Gulf of Mexico will usher in showers and storms into South Florida over the next 24 hours, especially this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/OEpWhNc812 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 26, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7