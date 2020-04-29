Shower Chance Returns Thursday

South Florida another front is on the way and it could produce strong to severe storms across Alabama, Georgia and the Panhandle of Florida. As the front moves into the Eastern half of the country, it will draw up the heat during the day on Thursday. That will be the perfect fuel for scattered storms to develop. Main concern with whatever develops will be for gusty winds.

By Friday morning, the front clears and another area of high pressure builds into the Gulf of Mexico to dry up the air and lower the humidity. This will set the stage for a nice weekend!

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS along a cold front could contain widespread damaging winds, some greater than 75 mph, a few tornadoes and large hail. The front approaches #florida on Thursday. Better chance of showers and storms during the day returns. #flwx pic.twitter.com/HPoCPYYCjR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 29, 2020

SCATTERED STORMS possible tomorrow ahead of a front. Main hazards with the activity that develops will be for gusty winds. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/USfuMzNHck — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 29, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7