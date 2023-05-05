Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Headlines:

-Remains extra dry today, so fire weather concerns linger to close out the work week.

-Reduced visibility near US 41 possible overnight around the wildfire in Big Cypress National Park in the Everglades.

-Moisture levels set to increase this weekend and lead to the return of showers and storms into the forecast.

-Risk of rip current will remain elevated at area beaches due to an onshore flow now.

What to Expect:

This will likely be the last fully dry afternoon for a while as we transition back into a more typical East-Southeasterly wind flow across South Florida by tomorrow. Therefore, there will be an increased chance of sea breeze showers and storms tomorrow afternoon favoring inland locations. Overall, Saturday should still be nice and sunny, just feeling steamy.

The best chance for rain be on Sunday, as the East coast sea breeze will combine with a disturbance nearby to produce scattered showers and isolated storms over South Florida.

It seems like Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry before deeper moisture moves returns midweek.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7