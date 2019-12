Good Thursday morning, South Florida!

Expect some showers and breezy conditions today with gusts up to 25 mph. Partly sunny conditions will prevail. The chance of rain for Miami is 30%.

Here’s your day planner for today! Keep your umbrellas, just in case. Not expecting a washout, but some showers will be possible.

Rain can be expected into Saturday, but things start to dry up Sunday into next week, right on time for New Years Eve!

Have a great day, South Florida!