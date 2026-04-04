Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend forecast will feature a chance of showers & breezy conditions for your Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Starting off with today, we’ll see spotty showers in the morning, with additional hit or miss isolated showers in the afternoon, and lots of dry time in between showers. Otherwise, it looks quite breezy with gusts in the 20-30 mph range off the Atlantic.

As for Easter Sunday, rain chances look slightly higher with a morning shower chance continuing into the afternoon. It would be wise to check the radar before doing any Easter egg hunting or any other outdoor activities tomorrow.

Our weather pattern turns quite ugly as a frontal boundary stalls over South Florida next week.

Rain chances will increase dramatically Tuesday through Thursday as an area of low pressure develops along the front, before swinging east into the Bahamas. Heavy rain and flooding is a threat depending on where the front stalls.

Additionally, it will be very windy with wind gusts of 30-40 mph possible along the coast mid-week next week.

The good news is our weather will improve dramatically by next weekend as much drier air filters across the Sunshine state.