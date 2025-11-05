Very few weather changes have been seen between yesterday and today and that will remain the case heading into Thursday as skies remain mostly cloudy and conditions mostly dry.

We’ll have another opportunity tonight to catch the supermoon as it rises at 5:47PM and sets at 7:46AM. It was difficult to capture a clear view of the moon last night and that story will hold true again tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Therefore, your best opportunity to see the moon will be this evening when there will be more breaks within the clouds.

On Thursday, skies will be mostly cloudy with clouds more widespread versus how it’s been this Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly dry with a nice beach breeze, moderate humidity levels and warm temperatures topping off into the mid 80s.

Then for Friday and into the weekend, a stalled front to our south will lift to the north while weakening. This will help to introduce a bit more in the way of moisture and therefore an isolated shower chance.

It’s not a big rise in rain chances but notable enough to mention with those chances reaching the 20-30% range. Otherwise, we’ll still see lots of dry time and many locations should avoid the rain altogether.

Now if you’re hoping for more sunshine, you’re in luck because it will return this weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and then partly cloudy skies Sunday. Given the additional sunshine and a southerly breeze, temperatures will be warmer, reaching the upper 80s. It will also turn more humid, especially on Sunday.

That will dramatically change come Monday as a cold front rushes down south, dropping our temperatures to below average levels starting Monday night. By Tuesday morning, lows are currently forecast to be in the 50s across most of South Florida while highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to be in the 70s.

Unlike other instances when a cold front comes through, this time around it is actually expected to turn cloudier behind the front with mostly cloudy skies throughout at least the first half of next week. That could limit the chill during the overnight hours while preventing significant warming during the daytime.